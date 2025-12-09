India’s at a crossroads when it comes to wealth—how people make it, and what they do with it. More than a hundred billionaires now call the country home, along with hundreds of thousands of millionaires. Private fortunes have exploded, but giving hasn’t kept pace. Most of that new money stays in private hands, not in philanthropy.
But something’s shifting, even if it’s not making headlines. There’s a new wave of wealth creators who don’t see giving just as charity. For them, it’s about nation building. It’s a path to apply their entrepreneurial drive and vision for something beyond themselves. They’re asking tougher questions, too. What actually remains after the money’s gone? Instead of patching it up, how do you fix the root of a problem?
It isn’t about cheque writing but it’s about building the systems that make real change possible.
Philanthropy as system-building
Strategic philanthropy gets that India’s toughest problems such as, access to education, healthcare, jobs, and governance, aren’t standalone but connected. Solving them takes more than one-off donations. It means slow, steady investment in institutions, strong leadership, and policy changes that stick. This work is less flashy, takes longer, and sure, it’s not always in the spotlight. But it’s the kind of effort that actually lasts.
Take the stories in “Live to Give.” The book pulls together 16 journeys of remarkable philanthropists, showing how giving can become a norm in society. It’s about using wealth for the greater good, not just personal gain.
Look at Vikrant Bhargava. He made his fortune in the digital world, but now, through the Veddis Foundation, he’s focused on governance reform. He backs groups that strengthen property rights and local government, aiming to change the “rules of the game” instead of just offering quick fixes. It’s about changing the system so that incentives—and outcomes—shift for good.
Sunil Wadhwani is another example. His work with AI and healthcare doesn’t just create new programs; it plugs innovation straight into public systems. He partners with governments to improve disease tracking and maternal health. Instead of establishing parallel structures, the goal is to integrate new elements into the existing. For real ever-lasting change, work with the state, not around it.
Building foundations for real change
Rizwan and Rekha Koita see digital transformation as the new foundation for development. Their foundation helps government and nonprofits upgrade health data, streamline their operations, and track results. By giving the social sector a digital backbone, they build transparency and efficiency—necessary ingredients for scaling up.
At the grassroots, Swathi Kantamani leads the Natco Pharma family’s giving. She’s revamped her family’s philanthropy to focus on rural development in Telangana, blending livelihoods, education, health, and women’s empowerment. Her approach is local and it harmonises, so communities can sustain independently instead of awaiting help from outside.
Then you’ve got Sanjiv Saraf at the Rekhta Foundation, who’s tackled system change from a totally different angle. By creating the world’s largest digital archive of Urdu literature, he’s brought a language and culture back from the edge. His work proves that systems change isn’t just about infrastructure or policy—it’s also about keeping cultural and linguistic roots alive. Rekhta shows how vision and technology can preserve heritage while moving forward.
All these stories have something in common. They invest in building up capability, not just handing out charity. They care about how change happens, not just what gets changed.
Institutions that outlast individuals
Ultimately, real system-change philanthropy is about building institutions that supersede one person.
Ajit Isaac, who founded Quess Corp and the Isaac Family Foundation, applies a business mindset to giving. His foundation teams up with non-profits in health and job training, focusing on governance, measurable impact, and leadership. He approaches philanthropy as building a venture by ensuring it is self-sustainable should he step away.
Across all these journeys, a few core ideas keep coming up—the real signs of mature, system-level giving.
- Patience over speed: Deep change takes decades, not months. Systemic philanthropy needs patient, flexible money.
- Partner instead of going solo: Collaborate with government, markets, and other funders to build solutions that make change inside (and part of) the public systems.
- Build muscle, not just moments: Invest in people, better data, and strong institutions i.e. build capacity instead of giving away money to one-off projects.
- Keep learning (without worrying about legacy): Giving isn’t about leaving a legacy rather it’s a journey where you experiment, test, measure, adapt, and keep moving.
A culture of purposeful giving
There’s also a cultural shift happening in Indian philanthropy. Live to Give breaks it down into three routes—Prana, Gyaan, and Daan.
- Prana givers roll up their sleeves and get involved, putting their time and energy into driving change from the ground up.
- Gyaan givers bring brainpower—they use strategy, innovation, and sharp thinking to create models that can really scale.
- Daan givers provide the fuel—capital and deep trust—so changemakers can lead.
As one philanthropist put it, “When you give strategically, you stop counting what you gave and start paying attention to what changed.”
From acts of giving to engines of change
India’s big leap isn’t just about making more wealth—it’s about transforming it. The real question is how private capital can strengthen public systems. The potential is huge. Even a small bump in strategic giving from India’s wealthiest can fast-forward progress in education, health, culture, and governance by decades.
For business leaders and wealth creators, the message is simple: bring the same vision that built your companies to building a stronger society. Philanthropy can’t just be about writing checks anymore. It’s about changing systems—about moving from generosity to real governance.
When giving makes institutions stronger, keeps culture alive, and lasts long after the donor steps back, it stops being just charity.
It becomes nation-building.
Radhika Jain is a Chartered Accountant and philanthropy leader with over two decades of experience across consulting and the social impact sector.
Rashmi Bansal is a writer, entrepreneur, and a motivational speaker.
First Published: Dec 09, 2025, 15:12
