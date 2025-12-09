India’s at a crossroads when it comes to wealth—how people make it, and what they do with it. More than a hundred billionaires now call the country home, along with hundreds of thousands of millionaires. Private fortunes have exploded, but giving hasn’t kept pace. Most of that new money stays in private hands, not in philanthropy.

But something’s shifting, even if it’s not making headlines. There’s a new wave of wealth creators who don’t see giving just as charity. For them, it’s about nation building. It’s a path to apply their entrepreneurial drive and vision for something beyond themselves. They’re asking tougher questions, too. What actually remains after the money’s gone? Instead of patching it up, how do you fix the root of a problem?

It isn’t about cheque writing but it’s about building the systems that make real change possible.

Philanthropy as system-building

Strategic philanthropy gets that India’s toughest problems such as, access to education, healthcare, jobs, and governance, aren’t standalone but connected. Solving them takes more than one-off donations. It means slow, steady investment in institutions, strong leadership, and policy changes that stick. This work is less flashy, takes longer, and sure, it’s not always in the spotlight. But it’s the kind of effort that actually lasts.

