How Gen Z is rewriting the rules of brand loyalty

For decades, brand loyalty was rooted in familiarity, trust and consistent quality. Families bought the same shampoo or ketchup for generations, driven by tradition, trust and limited alternatives. But loyalty today is no longer inherited. It’s shifting every day, especially among Gen Z and the emerging Gen Alpha, who are rewriting the rules of consumption.

Born into a digital-first world, these cohorts are digitally native, having grown up with the internet, smartphones and social media as integral parts of their daily lives, forcing brands to adapt or perish. For these young consumers, brand history matters less than relevance. This shift is beyond the short attention spans; it’s more about values, technology, and experiences. For brands, the cost of being slow to adapt or inauthentic is simple: Brand switching. Therefore, the brand must delve deep into understanding the underlying forces behind this shift.

Redefining loyalty through values and identity

Unlike older generations, whose loyalty was shaped by tradition and trust, Gen Z treats loyalty as a reflection of values, identity and relevance. With over 377 million members in India, they already drive nearly half of all consumption, and their spending power is projected to hit $2 trillion by 2035. Globally, Gen Z’s influence will reach $12 trillion by 2030, making it the most powerful consumer cohort in history.

In consumer behaviour parlance, Self-Congruity Theory helps explain this shift: Gen Z and Gen Alpha stay loyal to brands that mirror their self-image, that is, how they see themselves or aspire to be seen. They are socially aware, gender-inclusive, eco-conscious, and tech-forward. For them, sustainability is not a premium feature but the baseline. Eco-friendly packaging, gender-neutral messaging, and organic products build trust, while shallow cause marketing or greenwashing leads to instant rejection.

Authenticity has become the new currency of loyalty. Brands like boAt and Nike illustrate this well. boAt’s community-driven marketing mixes star power (Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Hardik Pandya) with relatable micro-influencers (Prajakta Koli, Bhuvan Bam), creating a balance of aspiration and authenticity that resonates with Gen Z. Nike has shifted from celebrity endorsements to community influencers while weaving in its ‘Move to Zero’ sustainability initiative. By blending purpose with peer-driven authenticity, Nike demonstrates that heritage alone no longer sustains loyalty, alignment with values does.

