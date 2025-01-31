Gen Z vs AI: Who's better suited to the modern workplace?

Many workplace supervisors admit to finding it difficult to manage young employees. They often call them out for being overly sensitive, lacking professionalism and having unrealistic expectations. In fact some managers even say they would rather work with robots than young graduates, according to a recent survey.

The tensions that can exist between managers and young employees can be illustrated by the following figure: 37% of employers say they would rather work with artificial intelligence than hire a member of Gen Z, according to a survey conducted by Hult International Business School and reported by Forbes. This preference for AI is partly explained by the stereotypical image associated with young professionals in popular discourse. While they are appreciated for their command of digital tools and their ability to adapt, they are also perceived as being volatile, individualistic, reluctant to accept authority and overly focused on maintaining an uncompromising work-life balance.

Yet these clichés have no basis in fact. A survey conducted by French think tank Terra Nova and French association Apec, published in January 2024, asserts that at work, “young working people turn out ... to be adults like any other employees.” Employees aged 18-29 year-old attach as much importance to their work in their lives as their older colleagues, if not more. But, unlike previous generations, they refuse to sacrifice their well-being for a company, unless it serves their own ambitions.

Confronted with this new attitude to work, managers tend to find members of Gen Z more difficult to manage than employees of older generations. Among the difficulties cited, 60% point to a lack of real-world experience. More than half believe that these young people don't know how to work well on a team, while 57% feel that they do not have a "global mindset." Their interpersonal skills are also called into question. What's more, training these young talents represents a considerable cost: 53% of managers feel that the investment is too high in relation to their initial contribution.

