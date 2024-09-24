How can companies rethink the idea of productivity?

By broadening their definition of productivity beyond conventional metrics, organisations can nurture a happier and healthier workforce to achieve better overall performance
Traditional productivity metrics are used by many companies to assess the value that employees bring to the organisation. These tangible, quantifiable and results-based measurements include work quality and output, efficiency and the number of projects completed on time and on budget. Some managers rely solely on these metrics to determine promotions, salary increases and performance bonuses.
