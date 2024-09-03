Reskilling and upskilling: The key to staying competitive

Reskilling and upskilling have become essential strategies for companies striving to maintain a competitive edge and adapt to technological advancements
Reskilling and upskilling have become essential strategies for companies striving to maintain a competitive edge and adapt to technological advancements. This continuous learning approach benefits both employees and employers, enabling organizations to stay ahead in a dynamic market.
This article explores why these initiatives are crucial and how companies can effectively implement them.
[This article has been reproduced with permission from Knowledge Network, the online thought leadership platform for Thunderbird School of Global Management https://thunderbird.asu.edu/knowledge-network/]