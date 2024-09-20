Inside the mind of a workaholic

Workaholics Anonymous, a US-based organisation, which has more than half of its meetings online, has a small but increasing number of Indian members
Rahul* had forgotten what it felt like to wake up because he rarely, if ever, truly slept.
When the Bengaluru-based executive coach turned 40 in 2019, he set an unrealistic goal for himself: To become glitteringly successful. To that end, he became an independent consultant and began chasing and closing multiple deals. “I kept pushing myself,” says Rahul, who is a member of Workaholics Anonymous (WA).