Fendi sees Roaring 20s at Milan Fashion Week in challenging times

In an elegant and understated start to Fashion Week, Fendi Artistic Director Kim Jones presented a collection to celebrate 100 years of the Italian luxury brand focused on "movement, lightness, excellence and ease"
Milan transformed once again into the world's fashion capital Tuesday, with Fendi launching Spring-Summer 2025 women's shows with a flowing 1920s-inspired collection—just enough to make one temporarily forget industry headwinds.
