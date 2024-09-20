Prada's Milan 'superheroes' are a nod to brand's eclectic past

The Spring/Summer 2025 women's catwalk show from artistic director team Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons came as Prada enjoys outlier status in the luxury industry
Prada presented an eclectic "superhero" collection for Milan Fashion Week Thursday heavy on S&M steel rings and mirrored metallics—with ribbed leggings and bodysuits imparting a cosy, grungy touch.
The Spring/Summer 2025 women's catwalk show from artistic director team Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons came as Prada enjoys outlier status in the luxury industry, having posted strong growth in the first half of the year even as its rivals see their sales slump.