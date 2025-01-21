Paris Men's Fashion Week: Louis Vuitton, Willy Chavarria, Simon Porte Jacquemus gear up for showing

Men's Fashion Week kicks off in Paris on Tuesday, with a number of top labels bedding in new designers or looking for fresh inspiration in an increasingly tough luxury market.

"This season feels a bit different from usual due to the shuffle of artistic directors in recent months," Adrien Communier, fashion editor at GQ France, told AFP.

Lanvin is set to return after a two-year hiatus, presenting Peter Copping’s debut collection as the artistic director of France’s oldest couture house.

After completing his first show in September, Valentino’s new artistic director, Alessandro Michele, will return for haute couture week, which follows immediately after the men’s January 21-26 Fashion Week.

One of the most anticipated shows will be on Sunday by in-vogue French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, whose Jacquemus brand is making its return to the official calendar after a five-year absence.