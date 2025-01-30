In the office setting, feedback often mirrors gender stereotyping: Study

Weekly reviews, individual interviews, quarterly appraisals, annual appraisals... Feedback in the workplace is on the rise—which in theory represents an excellent initiative. Feedback can provide an opportunity to highlight employees' good practices, identify problems and propose solutions. In practice, however, such discourse is still all too often tainted by language full of stereotypes aimed at certain categories of employees.

A survey by Textio reveals significant differences in the language used to evaluate the performance of men and women. While feedback generally focuses on the quality of both genders' work, women are far more often judged on their personality. For example, 78% of female employees surveyed were described as “emotional” in their manager's feedback, compared with only 11% of men. What's more, 56% of women have been described as “unlikable,” a criticism levelled at just 16% of men.

In the workplace, women are often described as both “abrasive” and “difficult,” but also as “collaborative,” “helpful” and “nice.” In comparison, men are mostly perceived as "confident" (54%) and "ambitious" (63%). Overall, women receive 22% more comments on their personality than their male colleagues. The latter receive feedback valuing their intelligence in 67% of cases, compared to just 32% for women. “Women receive harsher feedback, more personality feedback, and less constructive or actionable feedback than their male counterparts,” says Textio's study.

Gender bias is unfortunately intertwined with racial discrimination. For example, Black and Hispanic women are far more often described as “emotional” than their white counterparts. As a result, they suffer a kind of double discrimination, mixing racism and sexism, in the feedback they receive from their superiors.

