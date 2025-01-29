Chanel unveils light and colourful haute couture collection

French fashion house Chanel unveiled a light and colourful Spring-Summer 2025 haute couture collection on Tuesday in Paris, crafted by its creative studio rather than new artistic director Matthieu Blazy.

Celebrities including Kylie Jenner and Pamela Anderson watched the show at the Grand Palais, a vast glass-roofed exhibition space where models strutted on a structure shaped like the brand's double-C logo.

Chanel's studio took on creative duties following the sudden departure of Virginie Viard as artistic director in June.

Blazy was appointed last month but will not debut his first creations until September.

The French fashion house said in a statement the show was conceived as scenario of colours "starting at dawn and beginning again after nightfall".