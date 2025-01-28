Paris Haute Couture Week: Designer Julien Fournie turns 50, brimming with ideas

French designer Julien Fournie will celebrate his 50th birthday on Tuesday during Paris's Haute Couture Week, with the circus-themed show set to underline his enduring creativity.

In a sector that has become more subdued following the loss of icons like Thierry Mugler and Karl Lagerfeld, Fournie continues to believe in fashion as a spectacle.

The event, called "First Circus", will take place at the Mogador theatre in central Paris, with 1,600 invites, including surprise guests.

It's a major investment for an independent label that must manage its resources.

"I’m not one of those so-called cursed designers who lack ideas. On the contrary, I’ve got about 30 collections in the works in my sketchbooks," Fournie told AFP at his studio in the 10th district of Paris.