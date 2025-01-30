A new benchmark in signage industry: Qwatt Technologies unveils the Industry's first 36V LED module

In a ground-breaking move set to transform the signage and lighting sectors, Qwatt Technologies, an award-winning Indian start-up, has introduced the industryâ€™s first 36V LED module. Designed to deliver exceptional energy efficiency, an extended lifespan, and unmatched reliability, this innovative product highlights the companyâ€™s commitment to sustainable and cost-effective lighting solutions.

The 36V LED module achieves an impressive efficiency of over 190 lumens per watt (LPW), setting a new standard in cutting-edge engineering. This advancement not only optimises luminous output but also significantly reduces power consumption. Its constant current design ensures consistent brightness throughout its lifespan, while the IP67 rating guarantees durability even in challenging environments. Furthermore, the module supports longer wiring runs of up to 50 meters, simplifying installation and reducing maintenance costs.

Tailored for commercial and signage applications, this module epitomizes Qwatt Technologiesâ€™ dedication to innovation. With advanced thermal management features and an industry-leading warranty of up to 10 years, it redefines sustainable lighting technology.

Under the visionary leadership of co-founders Kiran James and Premnath Parayath, Qwatt Technologies has rapidly emerged as a trusted name in the lighting and signage sectors. Renowned for its pioneering IoT-enabled time switches, the company has consistently prioritized centralized automation, energy efficiency, and sustainability. These solutions, offering multi-programmable and multi-output functionalities, have strengthened Qwattâ€™s position as a leader in energy-efficient technologies.

Speaking about the 36V LED module, Co-Founder Premnath Parayath said "Our new solution has the potential to redefine industry standards. It can cut LED module consumption by up to 50% compared to existing products, significantly reducing operational costs. Every component of our product has been carefully selected to meet international standards of efficacy and durability."