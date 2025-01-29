Maria Grazia Chiuri delves into past for what could be her last Dior fashion show

Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri delivered what industry insiders say might be her last collection for Dior on Monday on the first day of Paris Haute Couture Week.

Models with Mohawk-inspired hairstyles, adorned with feathers woven into their braids, walked the runway in retro draped skirts or short crinolines paired with lace, feathers or long fringes.

Skirts edged with lace and capes resembling flower petals also featured alongside trapeze dresses and coats inspired by the iconic silhouette designed by Yves Saint Laurent for Dior in 1958.

The Spring-Summer 2025 collection was inspired by "the creativity of past centuries" and was intended "to disrupt the order of time," according to the show notes.

The show in the gardens of the Rodin Museum was attended by a star-studded audience, including former model and singer Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, American actors Pamela Anderson and Anya Taylor-Joy and French actor Camille Cottin.