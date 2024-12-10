Five takeaways from Nvidia's rise and rise in 2024

Once a relatively modest tech company known for its graphics processing units (GPUs) for computer games, Nvidia has metamorphosised into one of the world’s most valuable public companies. Its chips power much of the AI computations in data centres at companies such as Google and Microsoft, and of course OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT.

The company has nearly doubled in value in the last 12 months, and Nvidia enthusiasts expect it to become the first to hit $5 trillion in market cap. Serious competition is some time away, but other challenges include the potential for US and China to ratchet up their antagonism, even as some experts hope that America under returning President Donald Trump might be more transactional.

Meanwhile, even as reports emerge of some heating issues with its next-generation chips, on its Blackwell architecture, Nvidia is already going beyond data centre customers, into robotics and other potentially lucrative avenues. Here are five takeaways from 2024.

Capital markets dominance, investors see $5 trillion, but also worry

Consider this. Just one stock, Nvidia, can reverse the direction of the entire S&P 500 index, widely seen as the world’s most important stock market index. For example, on September 11, Nvidia surged more than 8.1 percent on positive demand commentary from CEO Jensen Huang.

The rally helped drive the S&P 500 to its biggest intraday upswing in nearly two years, Reuters reported later. The index reversed a 1.6 percent loss to end the day up 1.1 percent. And Nvidia’s jump added more than $200 billion to its market value and accounted for 44 percent of the S&P 500's surge that day, according to Reuters, which cited data from the Japanese bank Nomura.