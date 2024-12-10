Bruised blue chips are like Rishabh Pant: Raamdeo Agrawal

India’s Nifty 50 Index, which comprises most of what are loosely called “blue chips” in stock market parlance, has delivered a 13 percent return year-to-date and more than doubled in a five-year period. The track record of these listed companies, in terms of earnings data, market capitalisation and profitability, makes them among the most sought-after stocks, particularly if falling prices make them more attractive, valuation-wise. The Nifty 50 index is down 6 percent off its recent September peak of 26,216 levels.

Raamdeo Agrawal, chairman and co-founder, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, who has just completed his 29th Annual Wealth Creation Study, has now defined the framework of how investors need to study and invest in blue-chip stocks. This is the theme of the current report titled Creating wealth through investing in bruised blue-chip stocks.

For the purpose of this study, a blue-chip is defined as one that has a track record of listing for 10 years, profitability and size, and one with a 10-year average return on equity (RoE) of at least 20 percent.

Re-look bruised blue chips

A bruised blue-chip stock is not just one that might have corrected price-wise. Agrawal defines a bruised blue-chip stock as one that has, at any time over the next 10 years, fallen by 50 percent or more from its 5-year high.

“I have seen that on every rise in the stock markets, investors are keen to buy into blue chips but when they are falling, everybody is deserting them. But this study shows [see table], that the easiest way of making money is by following the bruised blue chips,” Agrawal told Forbes India, in his office, while explaining the nuances of the report. As he gets into the conversation, he compares bruised blue chips to the Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, who appears to be emerging from a career- and life-threatening accident in late December 2022.