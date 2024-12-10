Photo of the day: Payal Kapadia, the shining light

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia (inset) has scripted history becoming the first Indian director to be nominated for Best Direction-Motion picture for her directorial debut, All We Imagine as Light, at the 82nd Golden Globes. She's also competing in another category, Best Motion Picture Non-English Language alongside other movies called Emilia Perez (France), The Girl With the Needle (Poland), and more. Recently, the film was recognised by the New York Film Critics Circle as the Best International Film and secured awards at the Gotham Awards. In May, the movie also became the first Indian title to win the prestigious Grand Prix Award at the Cannes Film Festival. The 2025 Golden Globe Awards will be held on January 5 in Los Angeles and will stream live in India on Lionsgate Play.

Image: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images