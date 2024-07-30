The banking sector is one of the few spaces with some upside for market investors: Prashant Jain

The CIO of 3P Investment Managers is overweight on banks and moderately underweight on IT companies. Here's the market maven's sectoral outlook and portfolio strategy for long-term market-beating returns
In the last of a three-part interview series, Prashant Jain, CIO and fund manager, 3P Investment Managers, is joined by his co-fund manager Ashwani Kumar, to discuss their portfolio strategy and decode how the fund outperformed markets since its inception last year.
Jain and Kumar, who have navigated volatile market cycles over 33 years, are overweight on banks even as most lenders continue to report deposit and margin challenges. In fact, as of June 28, the fund’s total exposure to five bank stocks comprises the highest allocation, of 31.4 percent, in the portfolio.