Prashant Jain's golden rules of investing for market-beating returns — Part 2

Here's the much-awaited second part of the conversation with one of India's most successful fund managers, Prashant Jain. In conversation with Neha Bothra, the ace investor decodes investment strategies that helped him successfully navigate the ups and downs of several market cycles for thirty years. Jain advises retail investors to keep some money outside stock markets for the next six months as "this may not be the time to go all in for equities". Why? Find out on this edition of Pathbreakers and catch valuable investment tips for long-term wealth creation
Published: Jan 25, 2023

