Market veteran Prashant Jain's investment strategy for wealth creation — Part 1

The Don Bradman of India's mutual fund industry, Prashant Jain, joins Neha Bothra on the latest edition of Pathbreakers. Jain, the former CIO of HDFC AMC, is the only fund manager in India to have directly managed funds with an AUM of Rs 1 lakh crore over three decades. In an insightful two-part conversation, the market veteran breaks down his investment philosophy and shares valuable investing lessons that have stood the test of time across several market cycles. Find out what it takes to consistently beat the benchmark and create wealth for millions of retail investors for 30 years