Escon Infra Realtors on NCR's real estate evolution: Growth drivers in Noida, Yamuna Expressway, and emerging tier 2 cities

Neeraj Sharma, MD of Escon Infra Realtors, shares insights on real estate trends and growth opportunities
New Delhi [India], December 10: Mr. Neeraj Sharma, MD of Escon Infra Realtors, shares his views on NCR's thriving real estate market, luxury housing trends, and emerging opportunities in the region.
1. How has the NCR real estate market performed this year, and what are the key factors behind its resilience and growth, especially in Noida and Greater Noida? What are your expectations for next year?
The NCR real estate market has performed remarkably well this year, primarily on account of increased demand for quality housing, especially in Noida and Greater Noida. Residential property prices in the region rose by 6% YoY during July-September 2024 on account of a surging tide of professionals who are seeking modern homes close to their work destinations, especially in tech parks and commercial zones. Apart from this, the government continued to focus on infrastructure building, such as better connectivity through metro and expressway extensions, which made the region more accessible and attractive. Looking ahead, we expect the growth trajectory to remain strong and remain optimistic that these trends will carry through to the coming year.
2. With the Yamuna Expressway gaining attention as a hub for development, including the upcoming Jewar Airport, what opportunities do you see for investors and developers in this corridor? How does it compare to other growth areas in Delhi NCR?
With the addition of Jewar Airport, the Yamuna Expressway corridor has seen a large influx of buyers and investors in the region. The development of the airport will be a catalyst, boosting both commercial and residential demand in the region. We see significant opportunities for developers and investors, particularly in the residential, retail, and hospitality sectors. Compared to other growth areas in Delhi NCR, the Yamuna Expressway corridor offers more competitive land prices and relatively untapped potential. Areas like Noida and Gurugram have already been established, while the Yamuna corridor provides ample scope for new developments, offering fresh opportunities for investors to enter early and capitalize on future growth.
3. Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities around NCR are rapidly transforming themselves into new destinations for promising real estate. What could be the trend driving that movement and how is it positioning Escon Infra Realtors to capitalize on these potential markets?
Urbanization, better connectivity, coupled with growth in housing demand, could be what's driving these changes in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities inside and around NCR as they gain prominence in their real estate landscape. Competitive land prices, a growing middle-class population and better living standards make these cities attractive to homebuyers and investors. We are actively looking for opportunities in these emerging markets at Escon Infra Realtors. Our focus is on delivering high-quality residential projects that cater to the growing demand for modern homes with all the necessary amenities.
4. The luxury housing market has grown by leaps and bounds in NCR, especially in Noida. Which of the following micro-markets are performing best in the luxury housing market, and why are such micro-markets driving buyer's preference for this segment?
The luxury housing market in Noida is doing extremely well and is being spearheaded by prominent micro-markets like Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Improved connectivity, with the expansion of more metro lines, has also been key to the real estate boom in Noida. With the perfect mix of luxury, convenience, and accessibility, Noida is one of the prime locations for high-net-worth individuals looking for better lifestyles. Luxury buyers are increasingly focused on quality, security, and exclusivity. This set of buyers will decide on a property based on parameters such as state-of-the-art amenities, environmentally and ecologically friendly developments and spacious layouts.
5. How is the attention on infrastructure development in these regions, including metro connectivity and expressways, making Delhi NCR realty? What role do you envision for integrated townships in filling this growing demand for high-rise homes in these areas?
NCR finally has a game-changer in the infrastructure development accelerations. Improved metro connectivity with new expressways and efficient networks have made accessibility to key areas dramatically fast, thus attracting homebuyers and investors to these suburban destinations. This connectivity revolution helps open up new markets by eventually decentralizing demand, as it was once concentratedly focused on the central hub of Delhi and Gurugram. Increasingly, people are looking for integrated township experiences that provide a range of residential, commercial, recreational and healthcare services in one place. Therefore, our focus is on creating communities with luxury, functionality and convenience, with a major focus on sustainability and modern infrastructure to meet the changing requirements of the market.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.