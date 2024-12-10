Escon Infra Realtors on NCR's real estate evolution: Growth drivers in Noida, Yamuna Expressway, and emerging tier 2 cities

New Delhi [India], December 10: Mr. Neeraj Sharma, MD of Escon Infra Realtors, shares his views on NCR's thriving real estate market, luxury housing trends, and emerging opportunities in the region.

1. How has the NCR real estate market performed this year, and what are the key factors behind its resilience and growth, especially in Noida and Greater Noida? What are your expectations for next year?

The NCR real estate market has performed remarkably well this year, primarily on account of increased demand for quality housing, especially in Noida and Greater Noida. Residential property prices in the region rose by 6% YoY during July-September 2024 on account of a surging tide of professionals who are seeking modern homes close to their work destinations, especially in tech parks and commercial zones. Apart from this, the government continued to focus on infrastructure building, such as better connectivity through metro and expressway extensions, which made the region more accessible and attractive. Looking ahead, we expect the growth trajectory to remain strong and remain optimistic that these trends will carry through to the coming year.

2. With the Yamuna Expressway gaining attention as a hub for development, including the upcoming Jewar Airport, what opportunities do you see for investors and developers in this corridor? How does it compare to other growth areas in Delhi NCR?