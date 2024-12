School students congratulate the world's youngest chess champion Gukesh Dommaraju, in Chennai on December 13, 2024. Gukesh was seven when he watched Viswanathan Anand lose the world chess title in 2013 to challenger Magnus Carlsen of Norway—a match that fired up his dream to bring the crown back to India. Eleven years later, the 18-year-old beat China's Ding Liren in a gruelling tournament to become the youngest world chess champion.

Image: R.Satish Babu / AFP