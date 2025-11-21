Anti-ageing is a huge area. Everyone is jumping into it: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Q. What got you interested in longevity?

I’ve always felt longevity is about healthy living. Simply adding years to your life isn’t enough, correct? Adding healthy years to your life has always been my concern. I’ve seen many people live to a very old age, but in a debilitated state. Take my own mother, for instance. She lived to the age of 91, perfectly coherent and capable. But she suffered a lot—she had rheumatoid arthritis and couldn’t walk very well. Other than that, she was fantastic. She lived every moment of her life very well. And I used to think to myself: If only she had health on her side, her life would have been so much more enjoyable—without having to rely on a wheelchair and a nurse in her later years. Having the nurse allowed her to live independently, but I felt she could have done so many things she enjoyed—driving, travelling.

Longevity, where you act early and ensure a long and healthy life, intrigued me. What was even more fascinating was the work Dr Saini is doing at the Indian Institute of Science—he’s tracking the age of every organ and tissue in the body, which I found interesting and logical. Today, most people are reactive rather than proactive, and that’s a big problem. I think the concept of understanding the ageing process and acting early to slow down—or even, in some cases, reverse—ageing is appealing.

Ageing is a holistic process. If you understand science, it’s all interconnected. Some people say it’s your brain that determines how healthy you are—and it’s true. The signals your brain sends to every part of your body through neural networks and signalling are so important.

Your body is a complex quantum computer. You’re multiplexing various data signals—whether it’s chemical signalling, protein signalling through DNA or RNA, or neural signalling through electrical impulses—it’s amazing what your body is doing every millisecond. And that’s what determines your state of health.

