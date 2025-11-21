Advertisement

Photo of the day: Helmet Man leads road safety push

Helmet Man of India Raghavendra Kumar and his team organized helmet distribution to school students to create to create awareness about road safety and helmets among people from a young age at Thane c

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 16:36 IST1 min
Prefer us on Google
New
Helmet Man of India Raghavendra Kumar and his team organized helmet distribution to school students to create to create awareness about road safety and helmets among people from a young age at Thane collector office premises on November 20, 2025 in Thane, India. The initiative urged the assembled 100 students not only to wear helmets while cycling or riding pillion but also to encourage their parents and elders to use helmets while riding two-wheelers. Photo by Praful Gangurde/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
Helmet Man of India Raghavendra Kumar and his team organized helmet distribution to school students to create to create awareness about road safety and helmets among people from a young age at Thane collector office premises on November 20, 2025 in Thane, India. The initiative urged the assembled 100 students not only to wear helmets while cycling or riding pillion but also to encourage their parents and elders to use helmets while riding two-wheelers. Photo by Praful Gangurde/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

First Published: Nov 21, 2025, 16:42

Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News