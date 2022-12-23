Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Listen to the consumers and be mouldable as a brand: Katrina Kaif and Falguni Nayar share their motto for Kay Beauty

Listen to the consumers and be mouldable as a brand: Katrina Kaif and Falguni Nayar share their motto for Kay Beauty

Nykaa and its founder Falguni Nayar have become a household name when it comes to beauty and fashion. Katrina Kaif is a force of nature when it comes to the entertainment and fashion. It was a natural alliance when the Bollywood star launched her makeup brand Kay Beauty three years ago on Nykaa. This collaboration has been bringing innovative and top-quality products to Indian consumers. Kaif and Nayar might be from different backgrounds, but the one thing they share in common is their passion for beauty and makeup. In conversation with Forbes India, the duo walks us through this partnership
Published: Dec 23, 2022

