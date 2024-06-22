Try these three activities to regain control of your concentration

In an age when our attention spans are being seriously tested, a lack of motivation, procrastination, and concentration issues are omnipresent. But you can retrain your brain to focus by spending time getting absorbed in certain everyday activities.
Scrolling on your phone in front of a movie, spending hours on TikTok before falling asleep, or staying on Instagram until you forget why you're there. Sound familiar? If these are the kind of bad habits you want to get rid of, then you can regain control of your concentration by trying out activities that help foster a mental state of total immersion, a state known as "flow."