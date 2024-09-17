How Ramkrishna Forgings became an automotive powerhouse

Ramkrishna Forgings is today India's second largest forging company supplying parts to and components to sectors from automobile to railways, farm equipment to oil and gas and power
In hindsight, Naresh Jalan reckons the move was silly, perhaps led by ignorance.
Why else would a company, he says, with ₹30 crore in revenues, with profits of around ₹60 lakh and not prompted by any private equity exits decide to go public, long before the IPO boom? It was 2004, and Jalan’s company, Ramkrishna Forgings, listed on the bourses at ₹20 when its net worth was around ₹12 crore.
(This story appears in the 20 September, 2024 issue of Forbes India.