KP Energy wants a slice of India's ambitious renewables energy pie

When Faruk Patel started KP Group in 1994, the Surat-based company built mobile towers. Today, led by subsidiaries KP Energy and KPI Green Energy, it is aiming to significantly contribute to India's ambitious renewable energy targets
Faruk G Patel likes to build things. Be it mobile towers, solar and wind energy systems, or an aspirational rags-to-riches career that saw the son of a bus conductor from Surat run a multi-crore business conglomerate. Patel founded the KP Group in 1994, at the age of 22. One of its subsidiaries, KP Energy, has found its way to Forbes Asia’s Best Under a Billion 2024 list. The first of the group companies to have an initial public offering at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in 2016, KP Energy provides end-to-end solutions for wind and wind-solar hybrid power projects, including balance of plant infrastructure, site identification, acquisition of land and permits, operation and maintenance. The company is also an independent power producer (IPP), with 19.9 MW operational capacity, consisting of four wind energy assets totalling 8.4MW, and 11.5MWdc solar power projects, as per an earnings presentation dated August 14, 2024. As per data from BSE, KP Energy’s revenues have increased more than six times in four years, from Rs74.12 crore in FY20 to Rs468.69 crore in FY24. Net profit in the same period has also jumped from Rs1.10 crore to Rs58.65 crore. The market capitalisation of the company, says Patel, “has grown almost 100 times in the last eight years, from Rs24.26 crore when it was listed on the SME platform of the BSE in 2016, to around Rs2,620 crore [as on August 29, 2024]”. KP Energy is “getting into the big league”, Patel says, sitting in his office one Friday afternoon in August. While around 800+ MW projects are in the advanced stages of execution, there is a 464 MW wind-solar hybrid power project from the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), and a 1 GW+ order book and business in the pipeline over the next 2.5 years. “We have erected more than 545 wind turbines. Itne chote time mein yeh karna [doing this in such a little time] for a small business like ours, I consider that an achievement,” Patel, 52, says. The tailwinds for the business are possibly coming from the increased impetus on renewable energy in India over the last few years. In November 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) that India will build 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. India also has targeted becoming a net-zero economy by 2070. As a growing economy in a world that is grappling with climate crisis, India is also seeing unprecedented demand for power. Around 54.5 percent of this is still being met with coal-led thermal power, as per the Ministry of Power in June 2024, which also says that 75 percent of the electricity generation target for India in 2024-25 will be met by thermal, followed by hydro and nuclear power. India cannot completely do away with coal at least till 2050, if not beyond, Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, managing director of Apraava Energy, a power company, told Forbes India in June. “We will need to keep building more renewables capacity, to keep the lights on,” he says.
