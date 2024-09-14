Want to taste the world's best pizza? Italy is not your destination

I

talians might take the news as an affront, given that pizza is such a prominent part of their culinary culture. And yet, 50 Top Pizza, an organization run by Italian foodies, has now named a New York eatery as the world's best pizzeria.The world's best pizzas may not be found where you think. Italy is the obvious place to go looking for the perfect margherita. But to sample the cream of the crop, pizza fans will need to head to the USA, where the world's finest pizza can be found in New York, at Anthony Mangieri's Una Pizza Napoletana restaurant located on the Lower East Side.Indeed, the pizza-maker has now taken the top spot in 50 Top Pizza's 2024 global ranking, considered to be the most influential -- if not the most authoritative -- on this particular subject.Nevertheless, according to the anonymous inspectors who determine the results, you're still more likely to find a good pizza in Italy than in the USA. No fewer than 41 Italian establishments are cited in this ranking, compared to 15 American eateries. In Naples alone, there are five. Otherwise, you can to head to Milan, Rome and Caserta, in succession, to find a quality pie.While the strong US presence may come as a surprise, aficionados of this emblem of Italian gastronomy may be equally surprised to discover that very good pizzas can also be found in Brazil -- in SÃ£o Paulo, in particular -- not to mention in Japan. In Tokyo, The Pizza Bar takes third place.