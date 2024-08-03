From Varanasi's Deena Chat Bhandar to Mangaluru's Shetty Lunch Home: A look at Iconic local food joints beyond metros

Numerous iconic food joints in Tier II and III cities have been dishing out their specialities for decades. Forbes India highlights a selection of them, most of which remain exclusive to their respective cities despite the popularity
What’s coming next could spark a debate, but here goes—Mumbai has chaat stalls, but the chaat is nowhere as tasty as the ones in Varanasi or Lucknow. Bengaluru has outlets selling momos, but they aren’t as remarkable as those you can find in Guwahati. Delhi has restaurants and small outlets selling kachoris, but they just don’t have the ‘ahh’ factor that you feel after eating kachoris in Jaipur.