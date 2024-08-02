Ola Electric Mobility IPO: A risky proposition or worth the hype?

While some analysts are drawing comfort from the stripped-down valuations of Ola Electric at the IPO stage, volatility stemming from government policy shift and lack of path-to-profitability are some concerns
A company may be in a fast growth stage but quick cash burn with mounting losses on the books is certainly not for the faint-hearted. As Ola Electric Mobility is planning to raise a massive Rs 6,146 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), the company’s weak financials, expansions at break-neck speed to grab a bigger pie in the market share of electric vehicles (EVs) two-wheeler business are still big risks for investors, especially retail.