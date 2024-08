This handout photograph released by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel deployed to evacuate stranded pilgrims at Kedarnath, after landslides washed away major road on the route on August 1, 2024. Monsoon downpours and cloudburst caused flash floods that killed 13 people in India's Himalayan foothills, officials said on August 2, with helicopters rescuing hundreds stranded near the renowned shrine.

Image: NDRF / AFP