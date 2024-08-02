The business of pleasure

Post pandemic India has seen a number of brands coming up in the sexual wellness industry, with an intention to not just make pleasure products accessible, but also to change the old regressive narrative around sex and pleasure
The first time Leeza Mangaldas used a vibrator about a decade ago, the first thought that came to her mind was: “I wish it would rain massagers so everyone could have one.” After years of thinking that pleasure was difficult and mysterious, that orgasms were too much to ask for, a toy showed Mangaldas that they could reliably be achieved within minutes, every single time. That experience was inspiration enough for Mangaldas, a 34-year-old sexual wellness influencer, to start her own sexual wellness brand Leezu’s in April 2023, which sells products such as sex toys and lubes.