Investor panic deepens stocks crash, bear markets loom

Uncertainty in the stock markets typically takes the shine off risky assets like equities. With the long-drawn conflict in West Asia, the market rout has worsened as the global sell-off has accelerated amid mounting economic jitters that are now feared to last longer than anticipated earlier.

On Monday, Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty crashed nearly three percent each as investors braced for an economic fallout of the escalating situation in West Asia. Markets elsewhere in Japan, China, and Hong Kong have also tanked around three to six percent during the day.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump had warned that Iranian power plants would be destroyed if Tehran failed to "fully open" the Strait of Hormuz to all shipping within 48 hours. Trump set a Monday deadline, Reuters reported. Iranian attacks have effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, which carries a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas, causing the worst oil crisis since the 1970s.

In retaliation, Iran said that it will attack Israel's power plants and plants supplying U.S. bases in the Gulf if Trump carries out his threat to "obliterate" Iran's power network, the country's Revolutionary Guards said, according to Reuters.

In Asia, Thailand, India, and South Korea are the most vulnerable countries to higher oil prices due to higher import dependency.

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