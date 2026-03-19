Iran conflict escalates: Energy targets hit, US denies involvement
Tensions over March 18-19 have raised concerns over disruption to Gulf energy supplies and retaliation
Mar 19, 2026, 14:29 IST2 min
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Israel carried out an airstrike on March 18 targeting Iran’s South Pars gas field, the world’s largest natural gas reserve shared with Qatar. Photo by Social Media/via REUTERS
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Iranian state media said the strike hit gas storage tanks and refinery infrastructure in the Asaluyeh region, triggering fires and forcing evacuation of workers. This is the first known strike on Iranian energy infrastructure in the Gulf since the conflict began on February 28. Photo by REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
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Following the strike, Iran warned it would retaliate against energy infrastructure across the Gulf. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued evacuation warnings on March 18 for facilities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, urging civilians to leave areas near oil and gas installations. Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images
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On March 19 (local time) missile strikes were reported at Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, a major liquefied natural gas (LNG) hub, causing fires and damage to infrastructure. Photo by Stringer/picture alliance via Getty Images
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Reacting to the escalation, Brent crude rose above $108 per barrel amid fears of disruption to Gulf energy supplies. Photo by Imtiyaz Shaikh/Anadolu via Getty Images
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Qatar strongly criticised the attack on South Pars, calling the targeting of the shared gas field “dangerous and irresponsible”. The field, known as the North Dome in Qatar, is central to global LNG supply. Photo by REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
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US President Donald Trump said Israel carried out the strike independently and that the US had no prior knowledge of the attack. Trump also warned Iran against targeting Qatar. A Reuters report, however, suggests the strike was conducted with US consent. Photo by Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images
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Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on March 19 that the “little trust” Iran had rebuilt with Arab neighbours was now “completely shattered” after attacks across the Gulf. Speaking in Riyadh, he said patience was “not unlimited” and that the Kingdom “reserves the right to take military action if necessary”. Photo by Wojtek Radwanski / AFP
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Death toll has surpassed 1,300 in Iran, over 960 in Lebanon, and at least 14 in Israel, along with casualties among US personnel, according to a report by The Associated Press. Photo by Iranian Red Crescent / AFP
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