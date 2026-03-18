Taking Indian aviation to a higher plane

Around 2005, when Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal decided to start an airline, they wanted to keep it low in cost but high on ambition. The problem was their ambition triggered scepticism in aeroplane makers. Both Boeing and Airbus offered 50 planes.

Gangwal told them to change that number “a little” and make it 100.

Airbus agreed. IndiGo made the biggest headline at the Paris Air Show of 2005. And Airbus has never had a cause for regret. IndiGo placed another order with Airbus in 2011, one more in 2014, and yet another in 2019—taking its total order book to 830 planes. In 2023, it created aviation history by ordering 500 planes from Airbus—the biggest single purchase agreement ever.

Someone in Airbus may have earned their retirement nest egg for trusting Gangwal. And they probably did it because of his track record. He had risen through the ranks of global aviation to become the CEO of US Airways, which in 2015 merged with American Airlines to create the world’s largest airline.

Gangwal is believed to be the brain behind the rabbit IndiGo pulled out of its hat by first getting a discount on its bulk order, then selling the planes to lessors, and leasing them back. This was the key that unlocked IndiGo’s low-cost model.

Read More