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Photo of the day: India’s second LPG carrier arrives at Gujarat port
Indian-flagged tankers 'Shivalik' and 'Nanda Devi', carrying around 92,700 metric tonnes of LPG, had reached ports in Gujarat, India through the Strait of Hormuz.
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By Forbes India
Last Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 16:03 IST1 min
First Published: Mar 18, 2026, 16:08Subscribe Now
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