Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo of the day: India’s second LPG carrier arrives at Gujarat port

Indian-flagged tankers 'Shivalik' and 'Nanda Devi', carrying around 92,700 metric tonnes of LPG, had reached ports in Gujarat, India through the Strait of Hormuz.

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 16:03 IST1 min
Prefer us on Google
New
Indian vessel 'Nanda Devi' carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) arrives at Vadinar Port in the Jamnagar district of Gujarat state on March 17, 2026 after Iran allowed it to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Indian-flagged tankers 'Shivalik' and 'Nanda Devi', carrying around 92,700 metric tonnes of LPG, had reached ports in Gujarat, India. Photo by AFP
Indian vessel 'Nanda Devi' carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) arrives at Vadinar Port in the Jamnagar district of Gujarat state on March 17, 2026 after Iran allowed it to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Indian-flagged tankers 'Shivalik' and 'Nanda Devi', carrying around 92,700 metric tonnes of LPG, had reached ports in Gujarat, India. Photo by AFP

First Published: Mar 18, 2026, 16:08

Subscribe Now

More from : Photo of the Day

Photo of the day: Nvidia bets on 'AI Inference', eyes $1 trillion opportunity
ByForbes India
Photo of the day: Crude oil tanker Desert Kite carrying Russian oil arrives at
ByForbes India
Photo of the day: Rising oil prices sparks refuelling rush
ByForbes India

Latest News

upGrad-Unacademy deal signals consolidation in India’s edtech ecosystem
BySamidha Jain
The rising APT risk reshaping cyber insurance for critical infrastructure
ByIIM Calcutta
India’s trade deficit narrows in February, but war impact looms
BySamreen Wani
Dubai airport resumes operations after drone strike halts flights
ByVasudha Mukherjee
Graphic of the day: Urban female LFPR lags
BySamreen Wani
DGCA relaxes pilot duty limits as Air India reroutes long-haul flights
ByVasudha Mukherjee
The algorithm and the compass: Big data analytics and decision-making
ByESSEC Business School
Wholesale inflation climbs to an 11-month high of 2.13 percent
BySamreen Wani
This Week in AI: Meta’s AI social network and Razorpay’s Agent Studio
ByNaini Thaker
Advertisement
Advertisement

On Everyone’s Radar

Advertisement