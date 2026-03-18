How India’s fertiliser dependence could impact agricultural produce

As the West Asia war disrupts trade routes, all eyes are on fertilisers. In a country where agriculture supports nearly half the population, any disruption in fertiliser availability or pricing can result in crop output risk, food inflation and a decline in rural income.

Driven by its vast cropping base and intensive farming practices, India is among the world’s largest fertiliser consumers. Though domestic production has expanded over the years, the sector remains dependent on imports, not just for finished fertilisers such as muriate of potash, but also for intermediates like rock phosphate, ammonia and sulphur.

At the core of this issue lies natural gas. Urea, the most widely used fertiliser in India, is produced using natural gas as a primary component. The fertiliser industry accounts for roughly 30 percent of India’s natural gas consumption. A significant portion of this gas is imported as liquefied natural gas (LNG), much of which is sourced out of West Asia.

Disruptions in shipping routes, higher freight costs and uncertainty in energy markets are beginning to ripple through fertiliser supply chains. Industry experts note that gas availability has already tightened in certain regions, forcing the modification of production planning.

“The fertiliser sector is highly dependent on imported RLNG for the production of urea, with significant supplies of LNG coming from the Middle East,” according to a spokesperson for the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI). He says the industry is working closely with the government to ensure prioritised gas allocation for urea production, especially as some plants undergo scheduled maintenance.

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