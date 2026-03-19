Reporter's Diary: When I Vibe coded for the first time

All these years, as a journalist covering tech and business, I never understood the fascination behind coding—Java, Python, any of it. Every conversation with founders would briefly transport me back to school, to those painful assignments where we were forced to build websites using HTML. I didn’t enjoy it then, and I couldn’t fathom how anyone liked it now. Even as a 10th grader, I would silently wish: Why can’t someone just use normal English to make a website?

Almost two decades later, that wish was answered—unexpectedly—with something called “vibe coding”.

When Abhijeet Kumar of TableSprint first mentioned it, the concept sounded almost absurd. We spent an hour in his Bengaluru office, where I kept circling back to the same question: How does this work? He patiently walked me through it.

Then I met Mukund Jha from Emergent, who told me stories of small business owners, shopkeepers, building their own apps through vibe coding. “He isn’t a techie,” he insisted with a hint of pride.

My third meeting was at Rocket, where founders Vishal Virani and Deepak Dhanak broke it down even further. At an event in Bengaluru, Dhanak gave me a gentle nudge: “Why don’t you try vibe coding yourself?” I laughed it off. “It seems too tough. Don’t you need to know at least some tech?” “Just give it a shot,” he said.

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