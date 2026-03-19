Cabinet clears BHAVYA scheme for 100 industrial parks at Rs33,660 crore

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (BHAVYA), a Rs33,660 crore central sector scheme to develop 100 plug-and-play industrial parks across India between 2026-27 and 2031-32.

Addressing the media at a press conference, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, said India is increasingly becoming a preferred global manufacturing destination, citing policy certainty, a skilled talent pool, and the country’s growing design capabilities as key differentiators. The scheme, he said, is designed to translate that advantage into shovel-ready infrastructure.

Framework and implementation

The National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDC), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has been designated as the nodal agency. To ensure seamless execution, the NICDC will form special purpose vehicles in collaboration with state governments and central public sector undertakings.

Cities and projects under this scheme will be selected via a “challenge mode”. This competitive basis rewards proactive states that demonstrate a commitment to industrial reforms and ease of doing business.

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