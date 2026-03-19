Weight-loss drugs: Indian pharma’s magic pill moment

The phone hasn’t stopped buzzing at a prominent hospital in South Delhi in the last few days. The hospital—known for its diabetes treatment, among other things—says most of them are inquiries around weight-loss drugs.

The patent for Semaglutide—the molecule behind weight-loss and diabetes drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic—expires in India on March 20. As a result, a number of Indian generic drug manufacturers are expected to enter the market, offering steep discounts on what was already on offer. The other drug of a similar vein, Tirzepatide, is under patent protection, with the key patents held by Eli Lilly, and marketed as Mounjaro.

Both the drugs, known as GLP-1 class of molecules, mimic a natural hormone that regulates hunger. It slows down digestion, and makes people feel full faster and for longer durations. Monthly prices for these drugs can start at nearly ~Rs10,000 and go up to ~Rs25,000. With new players coming into the fray, the prices are expected to drop by 50 to 70 percent, amounting to monthly costs of ~Rs3,000 to ~Rs5,000. Brokerages have called it a ‘magic pill moment’ for India, predicting that the Semaglutide market can reach $1 billion by 2030.

Analysts and pharma industry stakeholders, though, say companies might use a wait-and-watch formula before entering the fray. Sarabjit Kour Nangra, an independent equity market expert, says it’s difficult to predict the number of players who will enter the market. “It’s difficult to foresee anything as there are other secondary patents. The molecule is also complex, and there might be marketing issues. Due to this, the number of players in the initial round can be few. Some players might use a wait-and-watch approach,” she says.

The regulatory hurdle and the side effects these drugs may show are other aspects these companies, especially the smaller ones, have to contend with. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) advisory, issued on March 10, warned manufacturers against “direct or indirect promotional activities”, including the use of influencers, disease awareness campaigns, digital outreach and any messaging that exaggerates benefits or suggests guaranteed weight-loss outcomes.

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