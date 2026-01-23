Why Sun Pharma’s semaglutide approval matters in India’s weight loss drug market

Earlier today, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said it had received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture and market a generic version of semaglutide injection, a glucagon‑like peptide‑1 (GLP‑1) receptor agonist indicated for chronic weight management in adults. The product will be launched under the brand name Noveltreat after the expiry of Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide patent in India in March 2026.

Globally, the weight‑loss drug market has been reshaped over the past few years by the runaway success of Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Ozempic, and Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound, which brought GLP‑1–based therapies into the mainstream. Morgan Stanley Research now estimates the global market for obesity drugs could reach $150 billion at its peak in 2035, an increase from a previous forecast of $105 billion. In 2024, this market had about $15 billion in sales.

India’s anti-obesity pharmaceutical market surged to Rs 628 crore as per the moving annual total (MAT) ending June 2025, a five-fold increase over five years with a 46 percent CAGR, making it the fastest-growing therapeutic segment in the Indian pharma landscape, according to market research firm PharmaTrac.

Sun Pharma’s Noveltreat received DCGI approval following a review of its Phase III clinical trials conducted in India. The once‑weekly injectable will be available in five dose strengths—0.25 mg/0.5 ml, 0.5 mg/0.5 ml, 1 mg/0.5 ml, 1.7 mg/0.75 ml and 2.4 mg/0.75 ml—with a maintenance dose of 2.4 mg administered weekly via a prefilled pen, the company said in a press release.

