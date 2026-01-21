Valentino Garavani and the making of the modern red carpet
The ‘Last Emperor of Fashion’ passed away at the age of 93 on Monday. Here are some iconic red-carpet moments by the legendary designer featuring some top names across the globe
By Forbes India
Jan 21, 2026, 17:55 IST5 min
1/12
2/12
Advertisement
Advertisement
3/12
4/12
Advertisement
Advertisement
5/12
6/12
Advertisement
Advertisement
7/12
8/12
Advertisement
Advertisement
9/12
10/12
Advertisement
Advertisement
Photogallery
7 photosGlobal, but with a desi twist
20 photosFacing the moment
- Home /
- Photogallery /
- Life /
- Valentino-garavani-and-the-making-of-the-modern-red-carpet
Latest News
Advertisement
Advertisement