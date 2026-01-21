Albinder Dhindsa: From ‘distress sale’ to Group CEO of the buyer

In a rare turn for Indian tech, Albinder Dhindsa (who colleagues call ‘Albi’), founder and chief executive of quick commerce major Blinkit, has been named Group CEO of Eternal Lt.—the parent of Zomato and Blinkit—effective February 1. Earlier today, Eternal Founder Deepinder Goyal announced he will step down from the Group CEO role and, pending shareholder approval, move to the board as vice chairman.

From Distress to Driver

An IIT-Delhi graduate with an MBA from Columbia Business School, Dhindsa began his career in logistics and finance before returning to India to work at Zomato, where he headlined international operations.

In 2013, he left to co found Grofers, spotting inefficiencies in urban grocery supply chains long before the category went mainstream. Over the next decade, he led the company through repeated reinvention—marketplace to inventory led retail, and eventually quick commerce—earning a reputation as a data driven operator willing to make hard calls ahead of the curve.

In December 2021, Dhindsa rebranded Grofers as Blinkit, committing to sub 20 minute delivery via dense dark store networks—just as cash grew scarce and rivals Swiggy Instamart and Zepto doubled down. The company shut weaker locations and focussed on high demand neighbourhoods to improve unit economics.

In June 2022, Zomato agreed to buy Blinkit (then rebranded from Grofers) in an all stock deal worth about $568 million (Rs4,447 crore)—well below Blinkit’s earlier private market peaks, prompting talk of a “distress sale”. Additionally, Zomato picked up Blinkit’s warehousing and ancillary services arm Hands on Trade Private Limited (HOTPL), signalling deeper supply chain bets.

