Advertisement

Albinder Dhindsa: From ‘distress sale’ to Group CEO of the buyer

The Blinkit founder who sold to Zomato in 2022 will now run its parent, Eternal Ltd., underscoring how quick commerce became the group’s biggest growth engine

By Naini Thaker
Last Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 18:39 IST2 min
Prefer us on Google
New
Albinder Dhindsa, has been named Group CEO of Eternal Lt.—the parent of Zomato and Blinkit—effective February 1. Photo by Amit Verma
Albinder Dhindsa, has been named Group CEO of Eternal Lt.—the parent of Zomato and Blinkit—effective February 1. Photo by Amit Verma
Join Us On
FacebookTwitterInstagramLinkedinSpotifyYouTube
Advertisement

In a rare turn for Indian tech, Albinder Dhindsa (who colleagues call ‘Albi’), founder and chief executive of quick commerce major Blinkit, has been named Group CEO of Eternal Lt.—the parent of Zomato and Blinkit—effective February 1. Earlier today, Eternal Founder Deepinder Goyal announced he will step down from the Group CEO role and, pending shareholder approval, move to the board as vice chairman.

Related stories

From Distress to Driver

An IIT-Delhi graduate with an MBA from Columbia Business School, Dhindsa began his career in logistics and finance before returning to India to work at Zomato, where he headlined international operations.

In 2013, he left to co found Grofers, spotting inefficiencies in urban grocery supply chains long before the category went mainstream. Over the next decade, he led the company through repeated reinvention—marketplace to inventory led retail, and eventually quick commerce—earning a reputation as a data driven operator willing to make hard calls ahead of the curve.

In December 2021, Dhindsa rebranded Grofers as Blinkit, committing to sub 20 minute delivery via dense dark store networks—just as cash grew scarce and rivals Swiggy Instamart and Zepto doubled down. The company shut weaker locations and focussed on high demand neighbourhoods to improve unit economics.

In June 2022, Zomato agreed to buy Blinkit (then rebranded from Grofers) in an all stock deal worth about $568 million (Rs4,447 crore)—well below Blinkit’s earlier private market peaks, prompting talk of a “distress sale”. Additionally, Zomato picked up Blinkit’s warehousing and ancillary services arm Hands on Trade Private Limited (HOTPL), signalling deeper supply chain bets.

For Zomato, the 2022 deal was a strategic adjacency: Push beyond restaurant delivery into higher frequency baskets that could boost fleet utilisation and customer stickiness. At the time, Goyal argued the economics would work at scale given logistics synergies and cross sell potential—claims that looked optimistic in a funding winter.

What has changed since?

For Eternal, Blinkit has emerged as the key growth driver, with the company highlighting quick commerce momentum and improved profitability metrics around the leadership transition.

The company’s Q3 FY26 results flagged a sharp step up in profitability at the group level—Eternal reported a 73 percent year on year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs102 crore, while Blinkit posted its first ever adjusted EBITDA profit of Rs4 crore, swinging from a Rs156 crore loss in the previous quarter—milestones that bolstered Dhindsa’s case to lead the wider platform. Dhindsa credits this improvement to supply chain cost efficiencies, a favourable shift towards long tail categories and operating leverage, despite elevated competitive intensity.

Goyal, in his letter to shareholders, added that Blinkit remains the company’s largest growth opportunity and will remain Dhindsa’s top priority. He also added, “He [Albi] has the DNA of a battle hardened founder and his ability to execute far exceeds mine.”

First Published: Jan 21, 2026, 18:46

Subscribe Now
  • Home
    • /
  • News
    • /
  • Albinder-dhindsa-from-distress-sale-to-group-ceo-of-the-buyer

More from : Photo of the Day

Forbes List Logo
photo
In numbers: India's Budget recap and major scheme expenditure analysis
BySamreen Wani
photo
Super 30: Forbes India’s 30 Under 30 alumni—shining examples of excellence
ByForbes India
photo
In numbers: India’s December inflation hits 3-month high
BySamreen Wani

Latest News

Forbes List Logo
Art isn’t about getting it right: Aneet Padda
BySiddhant Konduskar
We’re ready for EVs but uncertainties stopping us: Skoda India head
ByHimani Kothari
Moumita Basak: The artist as a rebel
ByJasodhara Banerjee
Bakul Limbasiya honoured with prestigious APO National Award for pioneering cont
ByBrand Connect
Photo of the day: First all-electric Toyota unveiled
ByForbes India
Artistes are making even less money than they used to: Anoushka Shankar
ByKunal Purandare
Graphic of the day: The battery trap
BySamreen Wani
Takkar ke matches bring out the best in me: Deepti Sharma
ByKathakali Chanda
Investment transparency encourages copycats—and creates risks
ByKellogg School of Management
Advertisement
Advertisement

On Everyone’s Radar

Advertisement