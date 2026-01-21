As Deepinder Goyal steps down as Eternal CEO, a look back at how he built Zomato

Deepinder Goyal’s move to step down as CEO of Eternal on February 1 comes after a year in which his public persona stretched well beyond food and quick commerce.

On one front, he’s been increasingly vocal about longevity science, backing a personal research collective called Continue Research with a $25 million fund and promoting an experimental brain‑blood‑flow wearable dubbed Temple—linked to his “gravity ageing” hypothesis and teased publicly through late‑2025 and early‑2026. The device and claims have fascinated founders and drawn sharp pushback from clinicians who argue the science needs rigorous validation, keeping Goyal at the centre of a high‑profile debate about biohacking in India.

At the same time, Goyal has been embroiled in the 10‑minute delivery controversy around Blinkit’s ultra‑fast model—defending the system as a function of store density and process design rather than rider speeding, even as gig‑worker strikes and a labour ministry intervention pushed Blinkit to drop the “10‑minute” branding across platforms this month. The back‑and‑forth kept him in the crosshairs of a nationwide conversation about rider safety, payouts and the optics of speed guarantees—debates likely to follow Eternal into its new leadership chapter under Albinder Dhindsa.

As he steps down, we look back at some of the major milestones in Goyal’s journey—from founding Zomato to building Eternal into a multi‑business group.

