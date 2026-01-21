Girish Mehta & Anisha Sharma: Helping hands for careleavers

Girish Mehta (27)

Founder and director, CLiC Forum

Anisha Sharma (27)

Co-founder and CEO, CLiC Forum

When Girish Mehta was told he would have to leave the orphanage he had grown up in, panic and depression set in. He made a few calls looking for a job that would also provide him a roof over his head and landed one with a children’s helpline, 1098, in Jaipur.

That led to interactions not just with children in trouble but also the police, orphanages and non-profit organisations. In 2019, he set up an informal WhatsApp group of about 20 to 25 people from orphanages who could reach out to each other in times of need, something that stood them in good stead when the Covid-19 pandemic hit. In 2021, he approached Unicef for support and help for careleavers, and when he was advised to register a non-profit, he set up CareLeavers Inner Circle Forum or CLiC, a social impact platform for and by careleavers.

While Josh.Community was one of the first mentors and sponsors, Unicef joined in in 2022 to support them. Anisha Sharma, another careleaver from Delhi, too joined as co-founder in 2022. “I faced the same struggles that many careleavers face today: Confusion, fear and the sudden pressure to survive on your own at 18. When I started volunteering, I saw that the situation in Rajasthan was even more challenging, especially for girls in child care institutions,” she says. “I felt if my experiences and efforts could support even one young person, especially a girl trying to stand on her own feet, it would bring real meaning to my life. That belief made me stay, grow and work with CLiC as a co-founder.”

At an awards event in 2023, Sharma brought the issue of careleavers to the attention of Smriti Irani, then minister of Women and Child Development. CLiC secured a meeting for the next day where they advocated for a systemic shift, leading to a central order to states to develop verified careleaver databases and aftercare services.

