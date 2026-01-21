Etching a mark: Vinay Gusain's revolution in Indian printmaking

Vinay Gusain (27)

Artist, Printmaker

Vinay Gusain is that rare artist who is also an innovator and entrepreneur. Hailing from a village in Haryana, Gusain works across printmaking, video, and object-based installation, specialising in techniques such as mezzotint and aquatint. He has also created a mezzotint rocker that has traditionally been available to artists in India only as an imported product; the imported tool roughly costs ₹24,000, while Gusain’s version, sold under his company name Medwa Tools, costs about half that amount.

Mezzotint is a process in which a rocker—a metal tool with numerous small ‘teeth’—is used to etch a metal sheet, on which ink is subsequently applied. “There needs to be about 4 teeth per millimetre of space,” explains Gusain. “I have sold about 55 pieces in the last year, including to clients in eight foreign countries, such as Japan,” says the 27-year-old, who currently lives in Faridabad. “My aim is to make art students in India aware that this tool is now available at a cheaper price than the usual foreign ones.”

Despite his family not having any connection with the world of art—his father works in the field of electrical machinery—Gusain always found support from them. “It is quite unusual for families in the Delhi-Haryana region to support such artistic dreams in their children,” says Kumar Jasakiya, assistant professor of painting at Kala Bhavan, Biswa Bharti, Santiniketan, and Gusain’s former professor at Amity University. “But Vinay’s father, and the people around him, have always encouraged him. Vinay himself has been very enterprising in not only sourcing different kinds of materials for tool-making, but also in finally making a fully usable rocker.”

