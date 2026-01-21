Moumita Basak: The artist as a rebel

Moumita Basak (29)

Artist

If you go through Moumita Basak’s CV, it will tell you that she completed her bachelor’s in Fine Arts (BFA) from Government College of Art and Craft, under University of Calcutta, followed by her master’s degree from the same institution. It will tell you she has received a host of scholarships and awards at the state, national and international levels, including a gold medal from the International Textile Triennial in Central Museum of Textile in Lodz, Poland (2022) and the Inlaks Fine Art Award (2026). It will tell you her works have been displayed at prestigious exhibitions in India and abroad, including the Kochi Students’ Biennale (2021) and Richard Saltoun Gallery in London (2024). And that she has been selected for residency programmes in cities as diverse as Kolkata and Salhus, Norway.

What her CV will not tell you is that a teenage Basak rebelled against her family, and applied for her BFA with help from her friends and without her family’s knowledge; that she would tell her family she is going for tuition classes, and, instead, go for her for admission interview—about 30 km from her home in Srirampur to Kolkata. And, finally, once she gained admission, she would simply land up in college, call her family and tell them she is not coming home anymore. This, not to pursue an ambition of becoming rich and famous, but to follow her passion of becoming an artist.

“I didn’t keep in touch with my family at all for about five years,” says Basak, who eventually reached a state of reluctant reconciliation after she fell gravely ill. “I survived on money that I had saved up from a state scholarship I had won because of my Class 12 results, and the pocket money I would get.” Even then, going hungry became par for the course, causing her to drastically lose weight. “I met my mother once, and she was in tears after seeing me,” recalls Basak.

Basak’s artwork reflects her experiences, where her mediums, too, are an extension of the lives around her. Kantha stitches—an intrinsic part of Bengal’s textile heritage, used in everyday mundane drapes as well as exquisitely embroidered garments—textiles, waste cloths, along with tea and coffee tints take on unique shapes and textures in her works.

