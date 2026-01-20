Pranav Midha: Helping people maximise benefits with supplements

Pranav Midha (27)

Founder and CEO, Miduty

A business built out of Jalandhar, Miduty’s value proposition has been clear from day one—to teach people how to take their supplements to maximise the benefits, along with diet and exercise regime. The brand started by siblings Palak and Pranav Midha in 2020 has since pivoted from a nutrition and diet consultation outlet to a wellness and lifestyle supplements brand.

“My father was suffering from ankylosing spondylitis and my sister started researching nutrition and supplements which could help him. She taught herself about changes in diet, nutrition and supplement intake and helped our mother improve her thyroid levels and reverse her fatty liver. This is when she started consulting with others too,” says Pranav.

He added that while his sister lived in Germany and was taking up nearly eight slots a day for consultation, there came a point where she wanted to get into the supplements business. “We decided to make the supplements on our own and I moved to India at the time to help with the business, dropping out of the dual masters’ programme. The venture was called Palak Notes at the time and we would pack orders from our home’s basement in Jalandhar with the help of one female employee,” he says.

Starting out as a content-driven educational platform, Miduty began by offering free consultations to patients, paired with two core supplements—Triple thyroid care and Apple cider vinegar liver detox. After reaching a revenue of ₹50 lakh in seven months with this model, the office moved to a four-storey building in Jalandhar. The platform hired a team of consultants in Jalandhar first, followed by Delhi, growing its numbers to nearly 45 nutritionists and doctors by 2023.

