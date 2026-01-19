Pooja Malik: Recovering your assets

Pooja Malik (28)

Founder & CEO, EquiTracers

India’s financial world is crowded with ventures by young entrepreneurs in the wealth tech, co-lending of credit cards, retail and payment gateways space. But there are some that are not trendy or blazing. EquiTracers Wealth Advisors, with Founder Pooja Malik and Co-founder Neha Jain, stands out as a distinctive venture: An asset recovery firm that helps individuals and families recover their unclaimed investments.

It is one of the more prominent startups in the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) space, which specialises in tracking forgotten bank deposits, equity shares, dividends and other financial assets, tracing rightful heirs, and ensuring the recovery process is smooth and transparent.

In the years gone by, investors in capital markets have struggled with transfer delays of physical shares due to problems linked to loss of documents, signature mismatch, delay in updating addresses and name changes. It has resulted in numerous cases where families have not been able to secure refunds of shares, dividends or matured deposits and debentures.

